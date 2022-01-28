(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russia has its own specific rights to the Arctic and will not allow them to be impaired, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"We indeed have special rights to the Arctic, related precisely to our geographical position ... We should definitely not tolerate the attempts to restrain us in this sphere," Medvedev said.