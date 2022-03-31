UrduPoint.com

Russia To Notify OSCE Secretariat On Recalling Staff From SMM - Envoy

March 31, 2022

Russia will notify the the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Secretariat about a decision to recall staff from the Special Monitoring Mission (SMM), Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said on Thursday

Lukashevich called on the OSCE to submit a draft decision on the allocation of resources for ending the Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine and the termination of the mission within a reasonable time during the meeting of the organization's permanent council on Thursday.

"Additionally, we would like to inform that Russia will notify the personnel service of the OSCE Secretariat about the termination of the secondment of all its employees in the SMM in connection with the expiration of the mandate of the .ission and the termination of its mandated tasks," Lukashevich said.

