UrduPoint.com

Russia To Notify UN Chief About Grain Deal Suspension Soon - Russian Mission To UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Russia to Notify UN Chief About Grain Deal Suspension Soon - Russian Mission to UN

Russia will shortly notify United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the suspension of the grain deal following a Ukrainian drone attack, Russian deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Russia will shortly notify United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the suspension of the grain deal following a Ukrainian drone attack, Russian deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Saturday.

"After attempt of Ukrainian drone attack against Russian military ships ensuring safe functioning of #graindeal which according to Russian MoD's data was carried out with UK support Russia suspends participation in the deal. UN SG @antonioguterres will be shortly officially notified," Polyanskiy tweeted.

Related Topics

Drone Attack United Nations Russia United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

2 minutes ago
 Tagenarine Chanderpaul called up for Windies Tests ..

Tagenarine Chanderpaul called up for Windies Tests in Australia

2 minutes ago
 S.Africa crowns new Zulu king at mega party

S.Africa crowns new Zulu king at mega party

2 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

2 minutes ago
 HCCI president emphasizes concrete measures to boo ..

HCCI president emphasizes concrete measures to boost textile industry

31 minutes ago
 UNSC to Meet in Coming Days After Russia's Suspens ..

UNSC to Meet in Coming Days After Russia's Suspension of 'Grain Deal' - Source

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.