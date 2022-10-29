Russia to Notify UN Chief About Grain Deal Suspension Soon - Russian Mission to UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Russia will shortly notify United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the suspension of the grain deal following a Ukrainian drone attack, Russian deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Saturday.

"After attempt of Ukrainian drone attack against Russian military ships ensuring safe functioning of #graindeal which according to Russian MoD's data was carried out with UK support Russia suspends participation in the deal. UN SG @antonioguterres will be shortly officially notified," Polyanskiy tweeted.