VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Russia will offer its latest MiG-35 multipurpose fighter for participation in the Malaysian air forces' tender later this month, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The Russian side is considering the possibility of Rosoboronexport's [Russia's state arms exporter] participation with MiG-35 in the Malaysian Air Force tender for the supply of training and light combat aircraft.

Our proposal for participation in this tender is planned to be presented to our Malaysian partners this month," Shugaev said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

The sixth edition of the EEF, taking place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.

