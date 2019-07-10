Russia to Offer PACE Its Take on Urgent Global Issues - Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Russia will brief the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe PACE ) on how it sees urgent global issues, the head of the Russian parliament 's foreign affairs committee said Wednesday.

Russia returned to the assembly in June after it voted to restore the delegation's voting rights, which were stripped amid the Ukrainian crisis in 2014.

"We will prepare comprehensive reports that will set out our position on the most serious issues of the century," Leonid Slutsky said, citing fight against terror and illegal immigration.

Slutsky did not specify whether reports will be presented at the next session in October or in January 2020. He said Russia's return to PACE was a "remarkable feat" but argued it was not a victory "because we did not fight with anyone, but rather they fought with us and lost."