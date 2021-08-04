UrduPoint.com

Russia To Open 348 Polling Sites Abroad For Parliamentary Elections - Commission Chief

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 02:44 PM

Almost 350 polling sites will open in foreign countries for Russian citizens abroad to vote in the parliamentary elections in mid-September, Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova told Sputnik in an interview

"We are planning to open 348 polling sites in the vast majority of countries, excluding just a few: Yemen, where the war is going on, Libya and Georgia," the official said.

Russian citizens living in Georgia will be able to cast their ballots in neighboring countries, Pamfilova added.

The elections to the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, will take place on September 17-19. The Duma is elected for a five-year term under a mixed electoral system: 225 lawmakers are elected on party lists, another 225 - on single-mandate Constituencies.

