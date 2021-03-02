Russia to Open Borders Gradually as Coronavirs Pandemic Declines Abroad - Senior Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Russia will be reopening its borders with other countries gradually, in proportion to the decline in the coronavirus cases, but so far it is impossible to predict when this will happen, Russia's upper chamber speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Today, no one can say for sure when they will be ready to open borders for citizens of other states. We are monitoring the situation closely. We expect that the borders will be opening gradually as soon as it is possible," Matviyenko said.

The upper chamber speaker pointed to objective improvements in the situation in Russia, resulting from fulfillment of sanitary and epidemiological requirements; the mass vaccination campaign; and disciplined approach of the Russian citizens, who wear protective masks and gloves, and practice social distancing.

"According to experts, most of the restrictions will be lifted by the summer indeed due to a significant decrease in the coronavirus incidence. We are all waiting for this. Everyone is certainly tired of these restrictions. They were forced, but extremely necessary. I want to thank our citizens for embracing this responsibility," Matviyenko added.