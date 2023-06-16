Russia to Open Embassy Consular Office in West Jerusalem - Embassy in Israel

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia and Israel have finalized and signed documents on clarifying the boundaries and area of the Russian land plot in West Jerusalem, which will be used for the construction of buildings and the opening of a consular office of the Russian Embassy in Israel, the Russian diplomatic mission in Tel Aviv said on Friday.

A settlement agreement and a protocol to it on clarifying the boundaries and area of the land plot were signed on May 18 between Russia and the municipality of Jerusalem with the assistance of the Russian Embassy and the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the embassy said.

"The land property in question will be used, in particular, for the construction of a complex of buildings and structures used for the needs of the consular office of the Russian Embassy in Israel. We are sure that this step fully serves to further strengthen the friendly multifaceted relations between Russia and Israel, and also goes in line with our country's unchanged course towards a fair middle East settlement," the embassy said in a statement.