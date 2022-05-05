Russia to Open Humanitarian Corridors for Evacuation From Azovstal on May 5-7 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The Russian forces will open humanitarian corridors for evaluation of civilians from Mariupol's Azovstal plant from May 5-7, Russia's inderdepartment center for humanitarian response said on Wednesday.

"In accordance with the decision of the Russia authorities, based on humane principles, the Russian armed forces from 08:00 to 18:00 (05:00-15:00 GMT) on May 5, 6 and 7, 2022 will open a humanitarian corridor from the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant to evacuate civilian persons (working personnel, women and children), whose presence in the underground facilities of the plant, once again, was announced by the Kiev authorities," the center said, adding that the military of Russia and the Donetsk People's Republic will announce unilateral ceasefire during the operation of humanitarian corridors.

The center added that civilians can evacuate either to Russia or to Kiev-controlled areas of Ukraine.