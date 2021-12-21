Russia to Open New Embassy Office in Bosnia and Herzegovina - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia will open an additional office of its embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the city of Banja Luka in the country's north, after the Balkan nation's top officials gave their consent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

Currently, the Russian embassy is located in Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital of Sarajevo.

"The minister informed us of a very important decision that was made in response to Russia's request. I mean the consent of the leadership of Bosnia and Herzegovina to open an office of the Russian embassy in Banja Luka," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after meeting with Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bisera Turkovic.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the top diplomats would also discuss bilateral relations in politics, economy, trade, culture, and the humanitarian field.