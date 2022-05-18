Russia to Operate Zaporizhzhia NPP, Electricity Can be Supplied to Ukraine - Official

Russia will operate the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Wednesday, adding that it can supply electricity to Ukraine if paid

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Russia will operate the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Wednesday, adding that it can supply electricity to Ukraine if paid.

Khusnullin is currently visiting Melitopol.

"Energy electricity is a commodity that cannot be stored in a warehouse. Therefore, if the energy system of Ukraine is ready to accept (it) and pay money, then it (the NPP) will work (for them), if it does not accept it, it will work for Russia," Khusnullin told reporters.