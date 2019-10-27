Russia to Oppose Possible US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Russia will oppose a possible US decision to leave the Open Skies Treaty as the agreement prevents aerial conflicts and clashes, Frants Klintsevich, a member of the Russian upper house's defense and security committee, told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that President Donald Trump signed a document on the intention to withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty.

"Russia undoubtedly opposes the US withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, if the reports turn out to be true.

The treaty's collapse will increase the risk of accidental air conflicts and there will be no opportunity to prevent aerial conflict situations, which is very dangerous," Klintsevich said.

According to the lawmaker, all parties to the Open Skies Treaty are interested in preserving the agreement.

The 1992 Open Skies Treaty allows parties to carry out aerial surveillance through scheduled observation flights over each participating state. More than 30 countries are participating in the program created to boost the transparency of military activities.