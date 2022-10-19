Russia to Organize Meeting on US Biological Laboratories' Activities in Ukraine - Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Russia will conduct a consultative meeting under the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) to discuss the United States' activities in military-biological laboratories in Ukraine, the Russian delegation deputy head at the UN First Committee on Disarmament and International Security Konstantin Vorontsov said.

"We have not received exhaustive explanations that could completely allay any of the doubts concerning these activities and thus straightened out the situation that had prompted the Russian side to convene a consultative meeting under BTWC Article 5," Vorontsov told the members of the UN First Committee on Tuesday.

The US representative at the First Committee said that Russia's allegations about United States' activities in Ukraine are "unfounded."

The Russian mission to the United Nations has presented on several occasions evidence about the United States using biological facilities in Ukraine for the purpose of conducing experiments with various agents.

In September, the Russian Defense Ministry in Geneva presented evidence of the United States' military-biological activity in Ukraine.