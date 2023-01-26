Russia to Outfit Military Ship With Gyro-Stabilized Helipad Compensating Rolling - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The Russian navy will install a gyro-stabilized helipad on one of its ships to simplify take-off and landing of aircraft during strong winds and storms, a source close to the matter told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Navy command received the documentation for a gyro-stabilized platform from the developers, which is necessary for its integration into a warship. The work has begun. In the coming years, one can expect to see the first ship with a gyro-stabilized platform for take-off and landing of carrier-based helicopters in the Russian Navy," the source said.

He did not specify which ship project is to be equipped with this platform, nor whether it will be a brand new vessel or an existing one.

The source added that the platform can be used as a basis for cranes, ramps, ladders and other equipment on supply vessels to reduce the impact of environmental conditions. The land version of the platform has already been used for dynamic simulators for drivers of armored vehicles.

The gyro-stabilized helipad is a platform based on drive supports, the number of which is increased from the standard six to 13. According to the source, the navy chose the variant with the biggest operating range.