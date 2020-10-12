UrduPoint.com
Russia To Participate Actively In Settlement Of Karabakh Conflict - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 06:46 PM

Russia will engage actively in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict as one of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, which was created to resolve the Karabakh issue, and "simply as Russia," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday

"We will deal with this issue actively both as one of the three co-chairmen of the Minsk Group and simply as Russia," the minister said.

