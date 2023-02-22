Russia to Participate in APEC Senior Officials' Meeting in California - US Envoy

A senior Russian official will participate in an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in California next week, US Senior Official for APEC Matt Murray said on Wednesday

"Right now, in Palm Springs, there are Russian delegates that are participating in the various meetings there, and we will have an alternate senior official coming for the senior officials meeting next week," Murray told reporters.

Russia also participated in an informal senior officials meeting in Honolulu in December, he noted.

"They elected to participate virtually, but they did participate in the plenary meeting and a symposium that we have held in Honolulu," Murray said.

Murray declined to comment on Russia's possible participation in the APEC leaders' summit in San Francisco in November 2023.

"I would refer you to the White House for that particular question," the official said.