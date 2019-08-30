Russia to Participate in US-Taliban Peace Agreement Signing Ceremony - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Russia's representatives plan to take part in the US-Taliban peace agreement signing ceremony when the document is finalized, Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov, who is also the special presidential representative for Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Friday.

Meanwhile, Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander, told Sputnik on Thursday that the text of the agreement was ready and was expected to be sealed during the weekend.

"The process has not been completed yet. [US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay] Khalilzad should coordinate it with Talibs as nearly as today, then he will go to Kabul to coordinate it with the Afghan government or at least show it, and then the date of the signing will be set.

Yes, we will take part in this ceremony, I will represent Russia, in particular," Kabulov said.

Kabulov noted that he could not currently say what his status at the possible signing ceremony would be.

"We are waiting for confirmations. All that I currently say I have obtained from different sources of information, but as soon as the US special representative completes all the coordination processes and takes a decision, he will contact me. We have reached agreement on this," Kabulov explained.