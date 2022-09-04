UrduPoint.com

Russia To Pay $171Mln In Social Benefits To Ukrainian Refugees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) The Russian government will pay more than 10.3 billion rubles ($171 million) in social security benefits to Ukrainian refugees, according to a decree issued Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered support for Ukrainians last month who had fled hostilities in Ukraine and breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics since February 18 of this year.

The Labor Ministry is to allocate millions of Dollars' worth of funding and report on the progress by next February. Ukrainian pensioners, single parents and people with disabilities are among those eligible for state benefits.

