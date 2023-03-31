UrduPoint.com

Russia To Pay Attention To Eliminating Remnants Of US Global Dominance - Concept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russia will pay particular attention to eliminating remnants of the US dominance in the world, the country's new foreign policy concept said on Friday.

"In order to facilitate the adaptation of the world order to the realities of a multipolar world, Russia intends to prioritize the elimination of remnants of dominance by the United States and other unfriendly states in world affairs, the creation of conditions for the abandonment of any state from neo-colonial and hegemonic ambitions," the concept read.

