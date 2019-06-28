UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Pay Contribution To Council Of Europe In Due Time - Deputy Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 03:34 PM

Russia to Pay Contribution to Council of Europe in Due Time - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia will pay its contribution to the Council of Europe "in due time", as soon as the rights of its delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) are restored, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russia will pay its contribution to the Council of Europe "in due time", as soon as the rights of its delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) are restored, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday.

Russia decided in 2016 to suspend part of its contribution to the council as its PACE delegation was stripped of its rights over Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. On Tuesday, the Russian delegation presented its credentials to PACE, after the assembly adopted a resolution stating that the basic rights of members of delegations to PACE were not subject to any sanctions.

"We have already said that we will repay [the contribution] as soon as the rights are restored. We will do this in due time," Grushko told reporters, stressing that Russia's position remained unchanged.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Russia Europe 2016 Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Trump, Abe Not Discussing US-Japanese Security Tre ..

2 minutes ago

Job Fair held at the university Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

2 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

2 minutes ago

Water and soft drink manufacturers to plant 12000 ..

2 minutes ago

Tamannaah Bhatia to share screen with Nawazuddin S ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.