Russia to Pay Contribution to Council of Europe in Due Time - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russia will pay its contribution to the Council of Europe "in due time", as soon as the rights of its delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) are restored, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday.

Russia decided in 2016 to suspend part of its contribution to the council as its PACE delegation was stripped of its rights over Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. On Tuesday, the Russian delegation presented its credentials to PACE, after the assembly adopted a resolution stating that the basic rights of members of delegations to PACE were not subject to any sanctions.

"We have already said that we will repay [the contribution] as soon as the rights are restored. We will do this in due time," Grushko told reporters, stressing that Russia's position remained unchanged.