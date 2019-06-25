MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The Russian delegation will pay its contributions to the Council of Europe (CoE) only after the rights of its delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the CoE (PACE) are fully restored, a member of the delegation, lawmaker Alexander Bashkin told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We have repeatedly said that our country's delegation's powers in the PACE should be fully restored, and PACE should adopt such a regulation that will ensure equal rights for all the national organizations. This is a prerequisite for Russia's involvement in PACE activities and its full-fledged participation in the work of structures of the CoE. If this prerequisite is fulfilled, then Russia will pay its contributions [to the CoE] for the recent years when our delegation was deprived of its possibility to work in PACE," Bashkin said.

Russia always complies with regulations of international organizations, the lawmaker stressed.