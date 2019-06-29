UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Pay No Fees To Council Of Europe Until Details Settled - Deputy Finance Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 07:09 PM

Russia to Pay No Fees to Council of Europe Until Details Settled - Deputy Finance Minister

Russia and the Council of Europe must first agree all details regarding contributions to the organization before Moscow resumes paying fees, and this issue will not be resolved by June 30, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergey Storchak said on Saturday

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russia and the Council of Europe must first agree all details regarding contributions to the organization before Moscow resumes paying fees, and this issue will not be resolved by June 30, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergey Storchak said on Saturday.

"We do not owe anything to anyone. We will owe something as soon as a document, a protocol, a memorandum of understanding is signed, then obligations arise. And because of the fact that now they have discussed the issues at the political level and set the amount of payment, this does not mean anything," Storchak told reporters.

According to the deputy minister, the sides must first agree on the schedule, procedure and route of payment.

"All such things require a certain solution," he noted.

As soon as the specific amount is known, this schedule will be drawn up, he said.

"It depends on the sources whether it would be a one-time payment. We need to find sources yet. Of course, it is impossible to do it by June 30," Storchak said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe June All

Recent Stories

President expresses resolve to address basic socia ..

2 minutes ago

3rd SNGPL All Pakistan Tennis Championships 2019, ..

21 minutes ago

Afghan Lawmaker Rahmani Elected New Speaker of Par ..

2 minutes ago

BISE Bannu announces Matric, class 9th and 10th re ..

39 minutes ago

Commissioner orders for curbing canal water theft

2 minutes ago

RPO Hazara organizes first-ever SHOs conference

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.