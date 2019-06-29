Russia to Pay No Fees to Council of Europe Until Details Settled - Deputy Finance Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia and the Council of Europe must first agree all details regarding contributions to the organization before Moscow resumes paying fees, and this issue will not be resolved by June 30, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergey Storchak said on Saturday

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russia and the Council of Europe must first agree all details regarding contributions to the organization before Moscow resumes paying fees, and this issue will not be resolved by June 30, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergey Storchak said on Saturday.

"We do not owe anything to anyone. We will owe something as soon as a document, a protocol, a memorandum of understanding is signed, then obligations arise. And because of the fact that now they have discussed the issues at the political level and set the amount of payment, this does not mean anything," Storchak told reporters.

According to the deputy minister, the sides must first agree on the schedule, procedure and route of payment.

"All such things require a certain solution," he noted.

As soon as the specific amount is known, this schedule will be drawn up, he said.

"It depends on the sources whether it would be a one-time payment. We need to find sources yet. Of course, it is impossible to do it by June 30," Storchak said.