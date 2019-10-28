UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Perform Observation Flight Over Latvia From October 28 To November 1 - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:50 AM

Russia to Perform Observation Flight Over Latvia From October 28 to November 1 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The Russian military will perform an observation flight over Latvia from October 28 to November 1, the head of Russian Defense Ministry's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Sergei Ryzhkov, said.

"As part of the implementation of the international Open Skies Treaty, Russia plans to conduct an observation flight on a Russian observation aircraft An-30B over Latvia," Ryzhkov told the official newspaper of the Russian Armed Forces, Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star).

The flight will be conducted from Monday through Friday from Riga airfield.

The flight's maximum range is 800 kilometers (about 500 miles).

In addition, from October 28 to November 1, the joint mission of Sweden, Denmark and Norway will perform an observation flight over Russia on Swedish observation aircraft SAAB-340 from Kubinka airfield.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in Helsinki on March 24, 1992. Currently, it comprises 34 member-states. Russia ratified the treaty in May 2001. The parties to the treaty may fly over each other's territories in order to control military activities.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Norway Helsinki Riga Sweden Latvia Denmark March May October November From

Recent Stories

UAE, Brazil issue joint statement on advancing bil ..

7 hours ago

UAE, France friends, strategic allies: Abdullah bi ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Swiss President advancing bilat ..

8 hours ago

UAE, Brazil: 35 years of fruitful sports partnersh ..

8 hours ago

Brazilian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosq ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurate ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.