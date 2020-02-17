Russia to Play Important Role in EU Strategic Planning - Sefcovic

Moscow will play a important role in strategic planning for the European Union, European Commission Vice President for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight Maros Sefcovic told Sputnik in an interview

"I think in foresight, meaning the strategic planning for the EU, for what I am responsible now, energy will play an important role and so do our relations with Russia," he said when asked whether he would keep on doing some job on energy issues in the European Commission.

Until December 2019, Sefcovic served as the European Commission vice president for Energy Union and mediated gas talks between Russia and Ukraine.