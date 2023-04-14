UrduPoint.com

Russia To Practice Repelling Enemy Landing On Southern Kuril Islands, Sakhalin - Shoigu

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russia's Pacific fleet will practice repelling the potential enemy's landing on the Southern Kuril islands and Sakhalin, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Pacific fleet has been put of the highest degree of alert under the inspection of combat readiness.

"It is necessary to work out practical ways to prevent the deployment of enemy forces to the operationally important area of the Pacific Ocean ” the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk and to repel landing on the southern Kuril Islands and Sakhalin Island. Throughout the entire inspection, I ask you to pay attention to the development of measures to counteract the potential enemy," Shoigu said at a meeting with the ministry's senior officials.

