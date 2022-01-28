Russia to Prepare New Draft Concept of Foreign Policy - Putin

The Russian Foreign Ministry will prepare a draft concept of foreign policy that will take into account the latest changes in international politics, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

"The Russian Foreign Ministry has prepared a draft updated version of the concept of the foreign policy of Russia.

This document, of course, belongs to the category of strategic planning documents. The Russian Foreign Ministry took into account here the latest changes taking place in the world, including the significant changes that have taken place in international politics over the past five years," Putin told permanent members of the Security Council.