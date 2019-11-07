Russia to Present 4 Innovative Projects at Paris Peace Forum - French Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Four Russian innovative projects have been selected to compete at the upcoming Paris Peace Forum, set to commence in France next week, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said on Wednesday.

The second edition of the two-day forum, which opens on November 12, will be devoted to six key areas, namely international peace and security, development, environmental protection, inclusive economics, new technologies, education, and culture.

Some 30 heads of state and government are expected to attend the event, according to the organizers.

"Annually, some 100 original management projects in six areas are being selected for presentation at the forum ... Following the results of the event, some 10 projects will be granted support by the forum ... This year, we note with satisfaction that four Russian projects will be presented in Paris among the 100 projects," Bermann said at a press conference titled "Paris receives the builders of the future.

"

The list of Russian projects will include among others "The rating in the protection of the Earth," which aims to promote environmentally conscious business practices and "The Art of Dialogue and Dialogue of the Arts" by the French-Russian public diplomacy initiative called Trianon Dialogue, according to the ambassador.

"'The Positive Strategy' project is designed to fight HIV/AIDS and other diseases, while Kaspersky Lab, Russia's major cybersecurity firm, will also present a project at the Paris Peace Forum," Bermann added.

French President Emmanuel Macron launched the Paris Peace Forum last year to mark the centennial anniversary of the end of World War I. The forum debates a selection of innovative projects, pitched by governments, nonprofits and businesses.

Last year, the forum was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, while this year the Russian delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.