Russia to Present Concrete Ideas on Security Guarantees to Donfried - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russia will present specifics of an idea on security guarantees to US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried during her upcoming visit to Moscow, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

Ryabkov plans to meet with Donfried on Wednesday and discuss the idea of security guarantees.

"As for the meeting at the Foreign Ministry tomorrow, it was indicated in advance that we expect to present to her in an in-depth manner the logic and specifics of our ideas regarding security guarantees," Ryabkov said.