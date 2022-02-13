UrduPoint.com

Russia To Present Its Response To US, NATO On Security Proposals Soon - Kremlin Aide

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2022 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Russia will soon submit its response to the United States and NATO on security guarantees, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Saturday.

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed during a phone call earlier in the day the deliveries of modern weapons to Ukraine, which encourage possible provocations by the Ukrainian security forces in Donbas and Crimea, according to Ushakov. Putin warned Biden of potential direct conflict between Russia and NATO if Ukraine becomes a member.

"On the whole, the presidents agreed that Biden's views will be carefully considered in Moscow and, if possible, taken into account in our response to the documents received from the US and NATO, and we will present this response to our partners and the public in the near future," Ushakov said.

The two leaders also agreed to continue contacts as Biden expressed willingness to built relations with Russia on the basis of mutual respect, the Kremlin aide noted.

