Russia To Present July 12 New Data On Chemical Weapons Incident In Syria's Duma - Moscow

Thu 11th July 2019

Russia to Present July 12 New Data on Chemical Weapons Incident in Syria's Duma - Moscow

Russia will present on July 12 new data on the 2018 incident in the Syrian city of Duma, allegedly involving chemical weapons use, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russia will present on July 12 new data on the 2018 incident in the Syrian city of Duma, allegedly involving chemical weapons use, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

The Russian Embassy in the Netherlands will hold on July 12 a press briefing, dubbed "Who is using chemical weapons in Syria?", to discuss the incident.

"We will soon present additional data on the Duma incident, gathered by our experts and social activists.

As I see it, a relevant presentation will be held in the Hague tomorrow, a relevant public event with participation of journalists, on July 12," Ryabkov told reporters.

Last year, the United States, the United Kingdom and France used claims of chemical attacks in Syria's Khan Sheikhoun, Duma and Eastern Ghouta to justify missile strikes on Syria, without waiting for the results of an independent investigation. The Syrian government has denied playing any role in the attacks.

