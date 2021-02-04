UrduPoint.com
Russia To Present Modern Tank T-14 Armata Abroad Soon - State Arms Exporter

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:10 AM

Russia to Present Modern Tank T-14 Armata Abroad Soon - State Arms Exporter

BENGALURU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Russia's modern tank T-14 Armata has received an exports license and will be soon presented abroad, the press service of Russia's state arms exporter (Rosoboronexport) told Sputnik.

"The T-14 Armata tank has received an advertising passport, and you will see its foreign debut soon," the press service said.

T-14 is the world's only post-war third-generation tank. Armata tanks are designed for fighting an enemy in close proximity and supporting ground force offensives.

More Stories From World

