Russia To Present New Orlan-30 Reconnaissance Drone For First Time Abroad - Export Agency

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Russia will present new reconnaissance drone Orlan-30 at the Aero India 2023 exhibition in India, the first ever international exhibition for this type of the drone, the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said on Thursday.

The exhibition is scheduled to take place from 13-17 February at the Yelahanka air force station in the city of Bengaluru.

"Visitors of the Rosoboronexport stand could get acquainted with Russian drones - reconnaissance and attack drone Orion-E, reconnaissance drones Orlan-10E and Orlan-30, developed in 2022," the statement said.

The Russian export agency said it would exhibit around 200 items of Russia's modern weapons and military equipment in India, including the SU-57E perspective multirole fighter and the IL-76MD-90AE military transport aircraft.

The Orlan-30 drone could conduct reconnaissance operations and enhance accuracy of the artillery fire. It also has a laser target designator that helps to illuminate targets, allowing the artillery to hit objects with a better accuracy compared to its predecessor model, Orlan-10. 

