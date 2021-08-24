UrduPoint.com

Russia To Present S-500 Missile System For Export By 2030 - State Arms Exporter

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 12:57 PM

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Russia plans to present its prospective S-500 Prometey surface-to-air missile/anti-ballistic missile system on the international arms market by 2030, Alexander Mikheev, the head of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

First S-500 deliveries to the Russian armed forces are scheduled for the end of the year.

"We plan to introduce the S-500 air defense missile system on the global market by 2030," Mikheev said at the Army-2021 military forum.

The S-500 Prometey is a next-generation surface-to-air missile system with a range of around 600 kilometers (370 miles), designed for intercepting and destroying intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as hypersonic cruise missiles and aircraft.

