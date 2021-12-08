Russia to Present Security Proposals to US Within Week - Putin

Russia will present its security proposals to the United States within a week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russia will present its security proposals to the United States within a week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"This is a topic for a separate conversation. (US) President (Joe Biden) and I agreed that we would continue this discussion and do it in detail.

We will exchange our views on this matter in the near future. Russia will prepare its views literally within a few days, within a week, and pass them on to the US side for consideration," Putin said at a press conference following talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.