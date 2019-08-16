UrduPoint.com
Russia To Present Su-57, Il-112 Export Versions At MAKS-2019 Air Show - Rosoboronexport

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 02:38 PM

Russia will present export versions of its newest fifth-generation Su-57E fighter and Il-112VE military transport aircraft at the MAKS-2019 air show, the CEO of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Russia will present export versions of its newest fifth-generation Su-57E fighter and Il-112VE military transport aircraft at the MAKS-2019 air show, the CEO of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, said on Friday.

The air show will be held from August 27 to September 1 in the Moscow Region's Zhukovsky.

"At MAKS-2019, Russian producers will present the hottest and the most-awaited novelties of the recent years, including Su-57E fifth-generation multipurpose fighter and Il-112VE light military transport aircraft. Rosoboronexport is ready to present these aircraft to foreign partners, if they wish to, and to open a new page in promoting ultramodern aviation systems to the global market.

I am sure there will be a great interest in these models," Mikheev said, as quoted by Rosoboronexport.

Rosoboronexport specified that all documents necessary for exporting Su-57E and Il-112VE were ready, and the aircraft could already be offered to foreign customers.

Meanwhile, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov stressed that the MAKS air show was a traditional transport for presenting new aircraft.

"This year, Rostec will present over 250 new items, including over 40 items that will be presented at the MAKS for the first time ever: aviation equipment, on-board electronics, engines, flight line equipment. I am sure that these products will attract attention of our foreign partners," Chemezov said.

