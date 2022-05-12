Russia to Present UNSC With New Evidence About US Biolabs in Ukraine on Friday - Envoy

Russia will present new evidence of US military biological activities in Ukraine at a UN Security Council meeting on Friday, deputy envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said

"We demanded an open meeting of the UN Security Council to present new evidence on military biological programs carried out at the US biolabs in Ukraine. The meeting is scheduled for 10 am NY time tomorrow, 13 May," Polyanskiy wrote on his Telegram channel.