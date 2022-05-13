UrduPoint.com

Russia To Present UNSC With New Evidence On US Military Bio Activity In Ukraine - Nebenzia

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Russia will present the UN Security Council with new evidence on US military biological activity in Ukraine, Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Russia will present the UN Security Council with new evidence on US military biological activity in Ukraine, Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.

"Since the previous meeting two months have passed and we've received new evidence. All of these materials we have presented to the Security Council," he said.

