Russia To Present UNSC With New Letter On US Bio Activities In Ukraine On Friday - Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 09:12 PM

Russia will present the United Nations Security Council on Friday with a new letter about US military biological activities in Ukraine, Russian Deputy UN Envoy Dmitry Polyanskiy said

"In the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense discovered evidence that Ukrainian authorities supported and directly sponsored by the US Department of Defense, were implementing dangerous projects and experiments as a part of military biological program .

.. We have circulated documented evidence received by our Ministry of Defense as official documents of the Security Council and the General Assembly, those are Russian letters dated March 11, 18, and 29, there will be a new letter today," Polyanskiy said during a press conference.

