UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Prevent Western Media From Interfering In Internal Affairs - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 06:18 PM

Russia to Prevent Western Media From Interfering in Internal Affairs - Foreign Ministry

Moscow will take all measures to ensure that Western media, when covering protests in Russia, are not involved by government agencies in their countries in interfering in Russia's internal affairs, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Moscow will take all measures to ensure that Western media, when covering protests in Russia, are not involved by government agencies in their countries in interfering in Russia's internal affairs, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

Earlier, Zakharova said that US and German diplomats and media interfered in Russia's internal affairs when reporting on unauthorized rallies in Moscow.

Thus, for example, she said, German television and radio company Deutsche Welle, which "has state funding," covered protests "anti-journalistically", publishing on its Russian-language website calls for Muscovites to take to the streets.

"Of course, we will take all measures to ensure that... they... engage in their direct duties, journalistic activities, and are not involved by state bodies of their countries in interfering in the internal affairs of our country," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Company Media TV All Government

Recent Stories

Tribesmen held rally to express solidarity with Ka ..

2 minutes ago

NDMA warns of flash, urban flooding amid heavy fal ..

2 minutes ago

Social support helps students to exercise more

2 minutes ago

37 dead in intercommunal fighting in Chad: preside ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Kohat chairs meeting to review ..

13 minutes ago

PDWP approves 4 development schemes

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.