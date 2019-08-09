Russia to Prevent Western Media From Interfering in Internal Affairs - Foreign Ministry

Moscow will take all measures to ensure that Western media, when covering protests in Russia, are not involved by government agencies in their countries in interfering in Russia's internal affairs, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday

Earlier, Zakharova said that US and German diplomats and media interfered in Russia's internal affairs when reporting on unauthorized rallies in Moscow.

Thus, for example, she said, German television and radio company Deutsche Welle, which "has state funding," covered protests "anti-journalistically", publishing on its Russian-language website calls for Muscovites to take to the streets.

"Of course, we will take all measures to ensure that... they... engage in their direct duties, journalistic activities, and are not involved by state bodies of their countries in interfering in the internal affairs of our country," Zakharova said at a briefing.