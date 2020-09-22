UrduPoint.com
Russia To Prioritize COVID-19 Vaccine Supply To Kyrgyzstan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 04:58 PM

The supply of a Russian COVID-19 vaccine to Kyrgyzstan will be considered a priority matter, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said here on Tuesday

During a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the two sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of Kyrgyz-Russian bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, the press service of the Kyrgyz presidency said.

Jeenbekov expressed gratitude to the Russian side for support to stabilize the epidemiological situation in the country, the provision of humanitarian aid and the allocation of a 100-million-U.S. Dollar concessional loan from the Eurasian Fund to support small- and medium-sized businesses.

The Kyrgyz president stressed the importance of enhancing trade and economic relations and taking joint measures to combat the consequences of the pandemic.

Overchuk, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in a regular meeting of the Kyrgyz-Russian Intergovernmental Commission, conveyed words of greetings and good wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

He stressed that the Russian side values bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan, which are of a strategic and allied nature.

The Russian official noted the dynamic development of trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides expressed readiness to boost bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, the report said.

