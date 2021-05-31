UrduPoint.com
Russia To Prioritize Cybersecurity In National Security Strategy - Patrushev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 09:01 PM

Russia to Prioritize Cybersecurity in National Security Strategy - Patrushev

Russia will prioritize the issue of cybersecurity, according to a new version of the national security strategy, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russia will prioritize the issue of cybersecurity, according to a new version of the national security strategy, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said.

"The more active manifestation of these threats necessitated the formation of a new strategic national priority - information security.

Its implementation should ensure the country's sovereignty in the infection space," Patrushev said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

He mentioned threats like the use of IT tech to interfere in Russia's domestic affairs, an increase in cyber attacks on Russia's information resources and other issues.

"At the same time, Russia stands for the development of international cooperation in the interests of forming a global international legal scheme that ensures the safe and equitable use of information and communication technologies," Patrushev added.

