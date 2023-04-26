Russia to Prioritize Reusability When Creating New Super Heavy Rocket - Roscosmos

Reusability will be a mandatory requirement in the development of a new Russian super heavy rocket, head of Russian space corporation Roscosmos Yuri Borisov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Reusability will be a mandatory requirement in the development of a new Russian super heavy rocket, head of Russian space corporation Roscosmos Yuri Borisov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, Borisov said that the work on the development of Russia's super heavy carrier rocket will be resumed in 2024, the program has already been finalized and sent for approval.

"It should be reusable, of course, in order to reduce the cost of these services, it will be a mandatory requirement when creating this carrier vehicle," Borisov said at the educational marathon "Knowledge. First."