Russia to Prioritize Reusability When Creating New Super Heavy Rocket - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Reusability will be a mandatory requirement in the development of a new Russian super heavy rocket, head of Russian space corporation Roscosmos Yuri Borisov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, Borisov said that the work on the development of Russia's super heavy carrier rocket will be resumed in 2024, the program has already been finalized and sent for approval.

"It should be reusable, of course, in order to reduce the cost of these services, it will be a mandatory requirement when creating this carrier vehicle," Borisov said at the educational marathon "Knowledge. First."

Borisov noted that Russia requires reusable spacecraft to return back to Earth a large volume of the results of scientific experiments, adding that the agency was working on these developments.

"In order to talk about the practical use of, let's say, a future Russian orbital station, we do need a spacecraft that could promptly deliver and return cargoes to Earth, that is, the results of scientific experiments," he said.

Currently, Russian spacecraft are capable of delivering hundreds of kilograms in cargo to the International Space Station but can carry only a few kilograms back, Borisov said. Russia is conducting research on the projects of spaceships for the return of cargoes, he noted, adding that the major technical problems, for example, the creation of thermal insulating coatings, are solvable. The main difficulty the corporation faces is the lack of finances, he concluded.