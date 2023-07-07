Russia to Probe Mars LLC for Financing Ukrainian Military Until August - Document

The Moscow Region prosecutor's office will be inspecting US food company Mars LLC regarding potential financing of the Ukrainian armed forces for at least a month, according to the prosecution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The Moscow Region prosecutor's office will be inspecting US food company Mars LLC regarding potential financing of the Ukrainian armed forces for at least a month, according to the prosecution.

At the beginning of June, a Russian anti-corruption project, FSPC, officially applied to the Prosecutor General's Office with a request to probe Mars "for financing the Ukrainian armed forces."

"I received an official reply from the prosecutor's office (in Moscow region) that an inspection was scheduled on this issue. The reply came yesterday. We think that we need a thorough check, so that regulators can see where the money really goes, where the financial flows are directed," FSPC head Vitaly Borodin told Sputnik, citing the prosecution's reply.

Borodin noted that his organization found the information about Mars LLC's financing of the Ukrainian military on the company website.

From July 4, the inspection of Mars LLC has been extended for another 30 days and the prosecution promised to notify the applicant of the results of the probe in its reply, Borodin added.

Mars is one of the world's largest food producers, founded in 1911 and headquartered in McLean (Virginia, USA). Among the company's brands are Mars bars, Snickers, Twix, Bounty, Milky Way, Orbit chewing gum, Whiskas and Pedigree pet food.

Sputnik has had no comment from the prosecutor's office or the company yet.