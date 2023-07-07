Open Menu

Russia To Probe Mars LLC For Financing Ukrainian Military Until August - Document

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Russia to Probe Mars LLC for Financing Ukrainian Military Until August - Document

The Moscow Region prosecutor's office will be inspecting US food company Mars LLC regarding potential financing of the Ukrainian armed forces for at least a month, according to the prosecution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The Moscow Region prosecutor's office will be inspecting US food company Mars LLC regarding potential financing of the Ukrainian armed forces for at least a month, according to the prosecution.

At the beginning of June, a Russian anti-corruption project, FSPC, officially applied to the Prosecutor General's Office with a request to probe Mars "for financing the Ukrainian armed forces."

"I received an official reply from the prosecutor's office (in Moscow region) that an inspection was scheduled on this issue. The reply came yesterday. We think that we need a thorough check, so that regulators can see where the money really goes, where the financial flows are directed," FSPC head Vitaly Borodin told Sputnik, citing the prosecution's reply.

Borodin noted that his organization found the information about Mars LLC's financing of the Ukrainian military on the company website.

From July 4, the inspection of Mars LLC has been extended for another 30 days and the prosecution promised to notify the applicant of the results of the probe in its reply, Borodin added.

Mars is one of the world's largest food producers, founded in 1911 and headquartered in McLean (Virginia, USA). Among the company's brands are Mars bars, Snickers, Twix, Bounty, Milky Way, Orbit chewing gum, Whiskas and Pedigree pet food.

Sputnik has had no comment from the prosecutor's office or the company yet.

Related Topics

USA World Moscow Russia Company Virginia Money June July From

Recent Stories

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

8 minutes ago
 House robbery traced, two thieves held

House robbery traced, two thieves held

8 minutes ago
 PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana ca ..

PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana case

8 minutes ago
 KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry ..

KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry fee of Safari Park

6 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

6 minutes ago
 Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

6 minutes ago
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recov ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recovery of Ali Nawaz's brother

6 minutes ago
 Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran ..

Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews facilities at hospitals

9 minutes ago
 Russians, and if children in Russia should continu ..

Russians, and if children in Russia should continue their studies during the sum ..

9 minutes ago
 No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity ..

No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity of Quran: Ashrafi

9 minutes ago
 DPO Dera ensures foolproof security arrangements d ..

DPO Dera ensures foolproof security arrangements during Muharram

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World