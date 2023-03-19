UrduPoint.com

Russia To Proceed Based On Its Interests In Russian-German Diplomatic Relations - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) Russia will proceed based on its interests in the issue of the Russian-German diplomatic relations after Berlin's statement on the arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said that the warrant for the arrest of Putin would be in effect after the International Criminal Court (ICC) makes a request on the warrant's enforcement.

"Russia is doing and will do everything which corresponds to its interests," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman reiterated that Russia considered any decisions of the ICC "legally null" for Moscow.

On Friday, the ICC, the jurisdiction of which is not recognized by Russia, issued a warrant for the arrest of Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

