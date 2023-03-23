Russia to Produce 1,500 Tanks This Year - Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russia will produce 1,500 tanks this year, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"We will make 1,500 tanks alone this year. You can calculate how much our enemy will get, even according to the most optimistic calculations," Medvedev said.