Open Menu

Russia To Produce 18 MC-21, Over 40 Superjet New Aircraft By 2026 - UAC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Russia to Produce 18 MC-21, Over 40 Superjet New Aircraft by 2026 - UAC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) will produce 18 MC-21 aircraft and more than 40 new-generation Sukhoi Superjet aircraft by 2026, Andrey Boginsky, UAC deputy director general for civil aviation, told Sputnik.

"We have a comprehensive program for the development of civil aviation. This is a clear plan of action, which is divided into stages. The first stage is 2023-2025. During this period, we have to produce 18 MC-21 aircraft (six in 2024, 12 in 2025) and more than 40 Superjet New aicraft, import substituted," Boginsky said.

He stressed the work was proceeding in line with the schedule.

Related Topics

Import Russia

Recent Stories

Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

9 hours ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

9 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

9 hours ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

9 hours ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

9 hours ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

9 hours ago
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

9 hours ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

9 hours ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

9 hours ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

9 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

9 hours ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

9 hours ago

More Stories From World