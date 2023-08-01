Russia to Produce 18 MC-21, Over 40 Superjet New Aircraft by 2026 - UAC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) will produce 18 MC-21 aircraft and more than 40 new-generation Sukhoi Superjet aircraft by 2026, Andrey Boginsky, UAC deputy director general for civil aviation, told Sputnik.

"We have a comprehensive program for the development of civil aviation. This is a clear plan of action, which is divided into stages. The first stage is 2023-2025. During this period, we have to produce 18 MC-21 aircraft (six in 2024, 12 in 2025) and more than 40 Superjet New aicraft, import substituted," Boginsky said.

He stressed the work was proceeding in line with the schedule.