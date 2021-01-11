Russia to Produce 4Mln Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine in 30 Days - Head of Research Center

Russia is planning to produce 4 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in the next 30 days, the head of the research center that developed the vaccine, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik on Monday

"We are expected to be producing 4 million doses of the vaccine in a month," Gintsburg said.