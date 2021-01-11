UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Produce 4Mln Doses Of Sputnik V Vaccine In 30 Days - Head Of Research Center

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 02:04 PM

Russia to Produce 4Mln Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine in 30 Days - Head of Research Center

Russia is planning to produce 4 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in the next 30 days, the head of the research center that developed the vaccine, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Russia is planning to produce 4 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in the next 30 days, the head of the research center that developed the vaccine, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik on Monday.

"We are expected to be producing 4 million doses of the vaccine in a month," Gintsburg said.

Related Topics

Russia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Possibility of visiting Pakistan is on the tabl ..

11 minutes ago

China's Daily COVID-19 Tally Hits 5-Month Record H ..

5 minutes ago

Ten outlaws arrested,100 litres liquor seized in s ..

5 minutes ago

South Korean Military Says North Appears to Hold M ..

5 minutes ago

5-day polio eradication campaign begins in AJK

5 minutes ago

Riaz Khan inaugurates Buner beautification project ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.