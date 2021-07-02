UrduPoint.com
Fri 02nd July 2021

Russia to Produce Four Meteor Model Hydrofoil Boats By 2024 - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Russia will build four cutting-edge Meteor 120R passenger hydrofoils within the next two to three years, Ivan Antsev, the executive director of Russian radio-electronic systems developer Radar MMS, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We need to build four Meteor 120R vehicles in the next two or three years, as well as pick the pace up in the future," Antsev said.

One of the vehicles is already built and a second one is under construction at the moment, he said, adding that the flagship will be launched and showcased to the public soon. Its construction began in December 2019.

Meanwhile, Russian hydrofoils enjoy high demand among shipowners, Antsev boasted, saying that output will be adjusted according to number of sale contracts.

The Meteor 120R is a high-speed passenger boat that can hold 120 people. It is manufactured by Alexeev's Hydrofoil Design Bureau, with Radar MMS' assistance.

