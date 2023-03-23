Russia to Produce Over 100 Aircraft Per Year Starting 2026 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russia plans to launch the production of more than 100 aircraft of various modifications per year starting 2026, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"Starting 2026, we plan to launch the production of more than 100 Russian aircraft of various modifications per year," Mishustin said, presenting the government's report in the State Duma.

All decisions on the necessary financing for the industry have been made, Mishustin said.

The official added that the first flight of the updated domestic SSJ100 aircraft with Russian engines is planned within three months.

"Last year, the aerodynamic tests of the updated Sukhoi Superjet were fully completed. Now it will be equipped with Russian fifth-generation PD-8 engines instead of foreign units. Its first flight is planned within the next three months," Mishustin said.