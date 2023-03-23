UrduPoint.com

Russia To Produce Over 100 Aircraft Per Year Starting 2026 - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Russia to Produce Over 100 Aircraft Per Year Starting 2026 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russia plans to launch the production of more than 100 aircraft of various modifications per year starting 2026, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"Starting 2026, we plan to launch the production of more than 100 Russian aircraft of various modifications per year," Mishustin said, presenting the government's report in the State Duma.

All decisions on the necessary financing for the industry have been made, Mishustin said.

The official added that the first flight of the updated domestic SSJ100 aircraft with Russian engines is planned within three months.

"Last year, the aerodynamic tests of the updated Sukhoi Superjet were fully completed. Now it will be equipped with Russian fifth-generation PD-8 engines instead of foreign units. Its first flight is planned within the next three months," Mishustin said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Government Industry

Recent Stories

ERC distributes Ramadan baskets to quake-affected ..

ERC distributes Ramadan baskets to quake-affected people in Syria

2 minutes ago
 Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional fe ..

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional fervor and zeal

10 minutes ago
 Decision to postpone Punjab elections is in countr ..

Decision to postpone Punjab elections is in country’s interest: Marriyum

23 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 yea ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations bet ..

2 hours ago
 Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Da ..

Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Day introduced in US House of Re ..

3 hours ago
 ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security ..

ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security threats

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.